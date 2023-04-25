On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced their broadcast schedule for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The schedule features 35 on FS1 and 29 on Fox, including all three USWNT group stage matches and every match from the quarterfinals onward.

Four years ago, Fox Sports aired 22 matches on Fox, 27 on FS1, and three on FS2. Eight years ago, just 16 games aired on Fox, compared with 29 on FS1 and seven on FS2. The 2015 and 2019 tournaments featured 24 teams compared to 32 in 2023.

The tournament begins in New Zealand on the morning hours on the east coast of Thursday, July 20th, and ends on Sunday, August 20th in Australia, with the final also starting in the morning hours on the east coast. Because the host nations (Australia and New Zealand) are on the other side of the world, times for American viewers are mostly not ideal. The vast majority of the matches will air in the morning or late night hours in the US, though some will start in primetime.

The United States’ quest for a third consecutive Women’s World Cup begins on Friday, July 21st against Vietnam, with the match kicking off at 9 PM ET. The USA’s second group stage match takes place at 9 PM ET again on Wednesday, July 26th against the Netherlands. The final group stage match kicks off at the ugly time of 3 AM ET on Tuesday, August 1st against Portugal. If the US escapes the group stage (which, come on, of course they will), their Round of 16 match will take place at either 10 PM ET on Saturday, August 5th or 5 AM ET on Sunday, August 6th. All of those matches will air on Fox.

Here are the openers for other notable teams.

Canada vs Nigeria: Thursday, July 20th at 10:30 PM ET on Fox

Spain vs Costa Rica: Friday, July 21st at 3:30 AM ET on FS1

England vs Haiti: Saturday, July 22nd at 5:30 AM ET on Fox

France vs Jamaica: Sunday, July 23rd at 6 AM ET on Fox

Germany vs Morocco: Monday, July 24th at 4:30 AM ET on FS1

Brazil vs Panama: Monday, July 24th at 7 AM ET on FS

The semifinals will take place on Tuesday, August 15th at 4 AM ET and Wednesday, August 16th at 6 AM ET. The final will take place at 6 AM ET on Sunday, August 20th. All three of those matches will air on Fox.

In addition to the live matches, Fox Sports is bringing back its FIFA Women’s World Cup Live, FIFA Women’s World Cup Today, and FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight studio shows. The World Cup Now Twitter show will also make a comeback for the 2023 tournament.

You can view Fox’s full schedule of matches here.

