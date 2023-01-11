On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced that The Perfect 10, a documentary it acquired last summer, will premiere Saturday, February 11th at 8 PM ET on Fox.

A streaming destination was not mentioned in Fox’s release, though it’ll air three times on FS1 following its premiere.

Narrated by Andre Braugher, The Perfect 10 brings seven of the ten men to win the Heisman Trophy and be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tim Brown and Charles Woodson, featured in the film, served as executive producers on the project.

Here’s a clip.

And here’s Fox’s synopsis of the film.

THE PERFECT 10 brings seven of the 10 legendary football greats together for the first time to reminisce, share stories and their life journeys to achieve the rare accomplishment they all have in common, winning the Heisman and entering the Hall. The legends who sat down for the once-in-a-lifetime conversation, while the cameras rolled, include Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Barry Sanders, Roger Staubach and FOX Sports’ very own Charles Woodson. Through rare archival footage and first-person narratives, the film examines the tenacity, motivation and the full impact of their sustained excellence while delving deep into each players’ life and career. While the on-field accomplishments of these athletes speak for themselves, the film also shares their off-field personas and the intimate details of their past that fully define them. THE PERFECT 10 is not necessarily a football story, it is a life story. The accomplishment is so rare that “More Men Have Walked on the Moon.”

The three Heisman winning Hall of Famers not included are Doak Walker (passed away in 1998), Paul Hornung (passed away in 2020), and OJ Simpson (gestures broadly).

Steve Trout, a director on Amazon’s All or Nothing and HBO’s Hard Knocks, directed The Perfect 10. NFL Films, Hall of Fame Media Village, and H2H Productions also produced the project.

This could be a solid watch, but it depends on the content of the conversations these seven men have and the use of archival footage.

[Fox Sports]