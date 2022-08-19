On Friday, Fox Sports announced their lineup of studio and game talent, with a familiar face coming back to the Big Noon Kickoff set.

That face, of course, is Urban Meyer. The former Jaguars coach returns to Big Noon Kickoff replacing Bob Stoops, joining host Rob Stone and analysts Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Brady Quinn. Notably, Big Noon will be going on the road each week, with West Lafayette and Austin the first two stops. Additional contributors to Big Noon include Bruce Feldman, Tom Rinaldi, and Clay Travis, while Mike Hill, Emmanuel Acho, and Chris Petersen will handle Los Angeles studio work.

Here’s the list of Fox’s game broadcast crews for this season.

Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams (select games)

Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

Noah Eagle, Mark Helfrich

Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

Eric Collins, Devin Gardner

The previously reported additions of Benetti and Williams are the biggest changes here. Benetti replaces Joe Davis, who shifted over to Fox’s NFL coverage. The teams of Johnson/Klatt/Taft, Brando/Tillman, Faust/Papadakis, and Collins/Gardner all return from last season, while Helfrich worked with several partners last year and will team with Noah Eagle, who called a handful of games for CBS last season.

[Fox Sports]