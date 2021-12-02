On Thursday, Fox Sports released a two minute trailer for All Madden, their upcoming John Madden documentary premiering on Christmas Day. A trailer for the doc also appeared on Fox’s Thanksgiving Day NFL coverage.

The doc was rumored and announced earlier this year. Tom Rinaldi and Joel Santos serve as the film’s directors.

Here’s more from Fox’s release.

ALL MADDEN is a look into one of the enduring icons of football: John Madden. Centered largely on the 30 years after his Hall of Fame coaching career, the FOX Sports documentary explores Madden’s extraordinary impact on America’s most popular sport, the indelible mark he made on broadcast television and how he revolutionized the video game industry. ALL MADDEN features candid interviews with a roster of football legends, including Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Lawrence Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Bill Parcells, and Roger Goodell. Conversations with Madden’s wife, Virginia, and their sons, Joe and Mike, reveal the man behind the microphone. The documentary also includes the first extensive on-camera interview with Madden in more than a decade and features never seen before footage of his Hall of Fame career. “John Madden personifies the essence of what we at FOX Sports are all about – undying love for football, innovation and fun,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. “Holiday broadcasts and Madden go hand-in-hand, so we’re thrilled to debut ALL MADDEN on Christmas. It’s going to be a special day.” ALL MADDEN Co-director and Executive Producer Tom Rinaldi added, “John Madden is an American original, from the sideline to the broadcast booth and far beyond, with a career that reaches into the heart of our country’s popular culture. We’re honored to celebrate his enduring legacy with this documentary tribute.”

Other personalities featured in the trailer, but not mentioned in the release, include Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, Bob Costas, Howie Long, Al Michaels, and Michael Vick. There’s also a ton of archival footage, which we always appreciate.

All Madden will premiere on Christmas Day at 2 PM ET on Fox, prior to Fox’s broadcast of Browns-Packers.

[Fox Sports]