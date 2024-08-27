UConn’s possible move to the Big 12 got a big promotional push Monday from a consulting firm that pitched the benefits of adding the basketball power to the conference.

However, one party with a vested interest in UConn’s future, Fox Sports, reportedly opposes the move, according to CBS Sports.

In a virtual briefing with Big 12 presidents and athletic directors, Big 12 consultant Endeavor showed the benefits of adding UConn, which would bring the New York City TV market. Twelve of the 16 conference schools would have to approve the addition of UConn. According to CBS Sports, six schools have indicated they would vote “Yes” if such a proposal were voted on today, while two would vote “No” and eight are undecided.

However, Fox reportedly opposes the potential move, for a couple of reasons. Fox and the Big East recently agreed to a new TV deal that will run from 2025-26 through 2030-31, and UConn men’s and women’s basketball is obviously a huge part of that package’s value.

Also, Fox and ESPN’s shared media rights deal with the Big 12, which runs through the 2030-31 season, would have to be amended if UConn joins the conference. According to multiple sources, ESPN is agreeable to paying extra rights money, while Fox is not.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has been eyeing UConn since taking that role in 2022. UConn officials recently made a presentation to the conference. According to CBS Sports, if approved UConn would join the conference in all sports except football by 2026. That program would join the conference after the current Big 12 TV deal expires in 2031.

In terms of revenue, The Athletic reported that Big 12 members were told UConn’s addition would be “budget-neutral” and not reduce payouts to any current conference members.

Monday’s briefing was only for informational purposes.

“Nothing was even remotely close to being decided,” a source told CBS Sports.

