Two weeks ago, Fox college football preview show Big Noon Kickoff saw an unusual cast of the Fox NFL Sunday crew plus Speak For Yourself‘s Emmanuel Acho thanks to COVID-19 concerns with the regular cast. (Analyst Urban Meyer later confirmed to Columbus CBS affiliate WBNS that he had tested postive for COVID-19; it’s unclear if anyone else on that show also tested positive.) This week, there’s somewhat of a reversal of that situation, with Big Noon Kickoff analyst Reggie Bush filling in (alongside Charles Woodson and Chris Myers) on Fox NFL Kickoff (normally featuring Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, and Colin Cowherd) and Fox NFL Sunday (normally featuring Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Gonzalez, seen above):

FOX Sports statement on FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY. pic.twitter.com/BEd838mEkF — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 21, 2020

It’s notable that that release mentions that members of the Fox NFL Sunday cast will appear remotely. It’s unclear which members that will be and for how long they’ll appear, but that will probably help make the show feel at least somewhat more normal for regular viewers. Still, this is quite the change to Fox’s Sunday NFL lineup. And it’s definitely interesting to see that just two weeks after they dramatically reworked their college football pregame show over seemingly-similar concerns.

