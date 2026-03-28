Credit: Fox News

Move over, Brock Lesnar, there’s a new king of the German suplex. And thankfully for Fox News host Abby Hornacek, she fared much better than John Cena.

Hornacek, the daughter of Utah Jazz legend Jeff Hornacek, is a Fox News and Fox Nation host. She currently hosts Park’d on the Fox Nation streaming service, where she visits national parks around the country and also makes appearances on the linear network.

On Saturday, she helped promote the Real American Freestyle wrestling promotion, started by the late Hulk Hogan, for the Fox & Friends weekend edition. Fox Nation is the streaming home for the new organization featuring Olympic-style wrestling competition.

On the show, Abby Hornacek agreed to take a German suplex from Kennedy Blades, a silver medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 76 kg weight class. While the move has been part of both real and scripted wrestling for a long time, it was made famous at SummerSlam 2014, when Lesnar suplexed Cena more than a dozen times in a shocking squash match.

Let’s just say that Blades did not appear to take it easy on the Fox News host in spite of her lack of wrestling experience. She threw Hornacek over her head, not just flipping her in the suplex, but also maintaining a hold around her waist.

NEW: Fox News journalist Abby Hornacek gets suplexed on live TV. “I don’t think I can be a wrestler… The mic pack did not survive…” pic.twitter.com/5uATPjcCL7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2026

Ouch!

Thankfully, Abby Hornacek was unhurt, but that looked like a pretty serious suplex that could have gone very badly, very easily. Hornacek even said that it was “a lot of fun” and “awesome,” even though she said that she wouldn’t try wrestling in the future. You can even hear the shocked sound from the crowd after the move, which they probably didn’t expect to see something so real.

It’s not every day that you see a television host take a wrestling move like that and live to tell the tale. But all credit to her for taking that move like a champ. If anything, with a no-sell job like that, she could be a main-eventer in AEW anytime she wants.