On Sunday, Daniel Suárez made history as the former Xfinity Series champion became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race when he crossed the finish line first at Sonoma. In fact, in the 74 year history of the series, Suárez became just the fifth driver born outside the United States to win a Cup race, joining such international racing greats as Mario Andretti and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Since the win, Suárez got praise from many NASCAR drivers as well as his team co-owner Pitbull, Formula 1’s Sergio Pérez, and businessman Carlos Slim Domit.

NASCAR shared the Fox Deportes broadcast of Suárez’s victory. Tony Rivera, Jessi Losada, and Giselle Zarur Maccise were on the call.

The win was massive for Suárez’s native Mexico as the country seems to be undergoing a motorsports renaissance. Along with Suárez, Sergio Pérez just recently won the Monaco Grand Prix and is second in the Formula 1 point standings while Pato O’Ward finished runner-up in the Indy 500 and is fourth in the NTT IndyCar Series point standings.

[@NASCAR]