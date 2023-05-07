Next Sunday is the annual Darlington throwback weekend. That’s where NASCAR teams decorate their cars based on classic and meaningful paint schemes from years past to look back on the history of the sport.

To celebrate, Fox is bringing in multiple former drivers and legends to provide guest commentary. One of which has been notorious for being away from the track ever since his retirement.

The Petty family will start the race, as Richard and Kyle (on loan from NBC) join regulars Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer for Stage 1. Carl Edwards will take the middle portion of the Goodyear 400, while Bill Elliott steps in for the final stage.

The FOX: @NASCAR booth is loaded next week for @TooToughToTame!#NASCARThrowback analyst lineup: Stage 1 – Richard & Kyle Petty Stage 2 – Carl Edwards Stage 3 – Bill Elliott Sunday, May 14th at 3p ET on FS1! pic.twitter.com/oQwPZtElM3 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 7, 2023

Having Edwards on the broadcast is somewhat surprising. After retiring in 2016, Edwards has kept a low profile and stayed away from the track. He’s given very few interviews over the past seven years, and many fans remain curious about how he’s doing.

It helps that this year’s Darlington race will celebrate the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR. The living members will give the command to start engines before the Darlington race. Edwards was recently named to that list, joining Richard Petty and Bill Elliott, who were on the original list of 50 back in 1998.

Active drivers on the list include Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, and Martin Truex Jr.

