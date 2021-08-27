There are some changes ahead for FS1 betting show Fox Bet Live, formerly known as Lock It In (it changed its name last summer). That show launched in August 2018 with Rachel Bonnetta, “Cousin Sal” Iacono , Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman, and wrapped up its third season last month. On Friday, Fox announced a new lineup for the show, and Bonnetta announced that she was leaving not just the show but Fox Sports:

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that TBS was developing a semi-autobiographical comedy series based on Bonnetta’s life in sports, with her attached as producer and star. So that seems to be at least part of what’s ahead for her. And at that point, it was far from clear that Fox Bet Live was coming back at all; reports earlier this summer had its possible cancellation coming, with Travis now co-hosting Rush Limbaugh’s old radio show and taking a bigger Big Noon Saturday role. As per Fox’s release Friday, though, the new version of the show is set to debut Monday, with Alex Curry stepping in as host for Bonnetta, Travis and Iacono returning, and a “rotating cast” joining them. Here’s more from that release:

Following a successful third season, FOX BET LIVE returns with an expanded talent lineup on Monday, August 30, at 5:00 PM ET on FS1. Longtime FOX Sports host and Bally Sports reporter Alex Curry joins as the new host of FOX BET LIVE, alongside gambling experts “Cousin Sal” Iacono and Clay Travis. For season four, they are joined by a rotating cast of betting aficionados, including former NFL offensive lineman and analyst Geoff Schwartz and longtime reporter and media personality Jason McIntyre. The show returns to FS1 for a special college football preview week, from Monday, August 30, to Friday, September 3. The following week, FOX BET LIVE highlights the return of the NFL, offering their predictions and insights ahead of Week 1 from Monday, September 6 to Friday, September 10.

There’s no specific mention of Fuhrman there. His Twitter page still lists him as an analyst for Fox Bet Live (along with Fox’s NASCAR RaceHub, CBS Sports HQ, and the Bet The Board podcast), so it’s possible he’ll return as part of that “rotating cast of betting aficionados,” but that’s far from certain. Meanwhile, Iacono and Travis are carrying over to the new version of the show, and they’ll be joined by Curry, who tweeted about her excitement here Friday:

Curry’s previous work includes time covering the Kings and Angels for the Fox (now Bally) RSNs, time as a fill-in host for FS1 studio shows, and time as the sideline reporter for USA’s American Ninja Warrior series. We’ll see how she does on the new Fox Bet Live, and how this new lineup is received by viewers.

