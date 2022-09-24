Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff college football pregame show was broadcast live from Ann Arbor, Michigan this week ahead of the Wolverines’ game against the unbeaten Maryland Terrapins. With former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer coming to campus as part of the show’s cast, it could have been the perfect chance for Michigan fans to troll the former Buckeye coach – but Fox had other plans.

According to Michigan insider Alejandro Zúñiga of 247Sports, Fox banned any signs related to Meyer from its pregame show on Saturday morning.

Devastated to report that FOX Big Noon Saturday has a “no signs about Urban Meyer” policy in effect today pic.twitter.com/MlQPMs7rZ3 — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) September 24, 2022

“Devastated to report that FOX Big Noon Saturday has a ‘no signs about Urban Meyer’ policy in effect today,” Zúñiga said in a Tweet.

The move comes after a social media push from Michigan fans to get a particular photo of Meyer on the broadcast of Saturday morning’s show. The photo fans wanted shown on camera depicted Meyer posing with the young women he was seen dancing inappropriately with in a video that went viral last fall.

?ATTENTION: Urban Meyer will be in Ann Arbor this week on the FOX pregame show. Anyone who blows this picture up or similar pic, and successfully gets on TV will get a shoutout and follow back from me. pic.twitter.com/zlKTgX3XcS — LG (@LGhail) September 21, 2022

This seems like a bit of a double standard given that Fox had no such ban on Urban Meyer signs last week in Lincoln, Nebraska, when the network was actively pushing the narrative that Meyer could become the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. But apparently the rules are different in Ann Arbor.

Dispute Fox’s strange push last week, it looks like Meyer will be staying at Fox and Big Noon Kickoff for the foreseeable future.

