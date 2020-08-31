Fox’s broadcasters for the 2020 NFL season have been announced, with few surprises from what we’ve learned over the summer.

The duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman returns as the network’s top Sunday crew, with Erin Andrews as the primary sideline reporter. Kristina Pink joins Buck, Aikman, and Andrews for Thursday Night Football. They’ll be on the call of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay tilt in Week 1.

Kevin Burkhardt’s partner for 2020 will indeed be Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver will work as sideline reporter with the duo. Their first game is Philadelphia-Washington in Week 1.

New hire Adam Amin will team up with Mark Schlereth, who worked with Dick Stockton a year ago, and reporter Lindsay Czarniak. Their first game in Week 1 is Seattle-Atlanta.

Kenny Albert’s partner in 2020 will be newly hired Jonathan Vilma, and the pair’s regular reporter will be Shannon Spake. They’ve got Chicago-Detroit in Week 1.

Kevin Kugler will replace Thom Brennaman on Fox’s NFL coverage this season, working with Chris Spielman and reporter Laura Okmin. They’ll be on the call of Week 1’s Arizona-San Francisco matchup.

The final regular crew is the team of Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, and Fox college football analyst Brock Huard. Jennifer Hale will work as their reporter, and the team’s first game is Green Bay-Minnesota.

Additional play by play announcers include Dick Stockton, Tim Brando, Joe Davis, and Brandon Gaudin, while extra analysts include Brady Quinn, Matt Millen, and Robert Smith and further reporters include Sara Walsh, Megan Olivi, and Sarah Kustok.

None of this is all that surprising based on what we’ve learned over the last few weeks. Even the “extra” announcers aren’t much of a surprise: in Week 17 a year ago, the trios of Gaudin, Smith, and Olivi and Brando, Millen, and Walsh both got games. Perhaps the most notable thing there is the lack of Sam Rosen, who has typically been one of Fox’s go-to announcers when the network has extra games. The inclusion of Davis and Quinn, one of Fox’s college football broadcast crews who will likely be light on work this fall, is also notable, as is Huard’s inclusion on a regular crew.

Here’s the quick and dirty list of NFL on Fox broadcasters for the season.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (TNF)

Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Lindsay Czarniak

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard, Jennifer Hale

Additional PBP: Dick Stockton, Tim Brando, Joe Davis, Brandon Gaudin

Dick Stockton, Tim Brando, Joe Davis, Brandon Gaudin Additional analysts: Brady Quinn, Matt Millen, Robert Smith

Brady Quinn, Matt Millen, Robert Smith Additional reporters: Sara Walsh, Megan Olivi, Sarah Kustok

