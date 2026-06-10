Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to tapping some of the biggest stars in global soccer for its television coverage of the World Cup, Fox has gathered a formidable lineup of analysts for its digital coverage as well.

On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced its roster of digital broadcasters that will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage for all 104 World Cup matches across the network’s digital platforms. Headlining the crew is former USMNT manager Bob Bradley, who led the American squad through the 2010 World Cup cycle and into the knockout stage of that tournament. Joining Bradley are other former USMNT stars including Maurice Edu, who will also contribute on Fox’s linear coverage in both the studio and the broadcast booth, former goalkeeper Brad Guzan, Sacha Kljestan, who serves as a host and analyst on Apple’s MLS coverage, 2010 USMNT starter Jay DeMerit, and Walker Zimmerman, a member of the USMNT’s 2022 roster in Qatar who will make his broadcasting debut.

In addition to the American stars contributing commentary to Fox’s digital show, several international voices will round out the crew. Former England striker Peter Crouch, a pundit for BBC, Amazon Prime, and TNT in the U.K., will serve as an analyst. Kasper Schmeichel, the longtime Danish goalkeeper and son of the legendary Peter Schmeichel (who will serve on Fox’s linear studio) will make his Fox debut after contributing to CBS’s UEFA Champions League coverage.

Hosting the coverage will be BBC presenter and former England star Alex Scott, veteran soccer reporter and former Colombian international Melissa Ortiz, and MLS on Apple studio analyst and former Canadian international Kaylyn Kyle.

The digital coverage, dubbed FIFA World Cup Now, will stream live on the Fox Sports YouTube channel, Tubi, and the Fox Sports App.