The 2021 Field of Dreams game.
By Andrew Bucholtz on

The cornfield-themed and ad-revenue-record-setting Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox Thursday (capped off with Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run) worked out very well for Fox. As per their release Friday afternoon, they wound up with the best regular-season MLB viewership (counting both Fox and Fox Deportes) since 2005:

That’s certainly an impressive draw. Yes, there’s some context there, especially considering that this is a pretty dead period on the sports calendar. The biggest competition Fox faced came from the NFL preseason (on NFL Network for the Washington Football Team-New England Patriots game, and local networks for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles game) and the CFL (on ESPN+ for the B.C. Lions-Calgary Stampeders game).

But, with that said, this was still a considerable pull, and that feeds into the discussions of MLB continuing with a “Field of Dreams” game in future years. We’ll see what happens there. But this was definitely a win compared to regular MLB on Fox coverage.

