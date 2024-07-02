Many fans were not happy about the camera placement for FS1’s coverage of the USMNT’s match against Uruguay.

The USMNT’s match against Uruguay in the Copa América Group C Finale barely got underway Monday night when livid fans began complaining about the FS1 broadcast.

Fans blasted the extremely high camera placement at Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which some said made the players look like ants. Everyone agreed it made the action harder to follow.

And soccer fans weren’t the only ones ridiculing the terrible placement. FS1 broadcasters John Strong and Stu Holden also criticized the situation early in the match. Both FS1 and Univision, which also broadcast the game in the U.S., took their feed from Copa América broadcaster HBS.

“This is not a stadium for ants. This is a very high camera for the CONMEBOL world feed.” 🤣🎥🐜@StuHolden shares what everyone’s thinking 😅 pic.twitter.com/V7ps4Ag8Of — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024



What could, or should, the broadcast have looked like? Here’s a look at an MLS match broadcast from Arrowhead earlier this year on Apple TV.

For context on the USMNT broadcast Camera 1, this is what an Inter Miami-Sporting KC game on Apple TV looked like earlier this year at the same stadium. pic.twitter.com/OjyHqUXLjg — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) July 2, 2024

The exact camera placement should have been available for the HBS production team. Sports media pros and fans blasted the broadcaster’s decision to use that camera angle.

Not sure if we should be flattered or offended but to answer all of you at once: no, we are not covering the USMNT game tonight. — Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) July 2, 2024

Fox’s overhead camera angle for US-Uruguay appears to be on the moon. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 2, 2024

Not my fault guys, I just shoot what Fox tells me to shoot. #USMNT https://t.co/7fYHDpzEOQ pic.twitter.com/NQZt3XGksM — Brett Hanfling (@Brett_Hanfling) July 2, 2024

This is ridiculous. Can’t see anything. https://t.co/7ZPUHoojtC — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 2, 2024

Did HBS, the broadcaster for Copa América elect to put a camera at the highest point of Arrowhead Stadium for USA-Uruguay? pic.twitter.com/gGwLo5ZfQf — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) July 2, 2024

This camera angle is going to make me throw up. Wowzers. Come on! #USMNT vs Uruguay #CopaAmerica — herculez gomez (@herculezg) July 2, 2024

A look at tonight’s camera angle at Arrowhead Stadium for the crucial USA-Uruguay match in Copa America. pic.twitter.com/qW3MkHBGzT — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 2, 2024

And there were so many complaints about the camera angles that midway through the first half, the view changed angles.

So Camera 1 is now where it has been for every US-produced broadcast since MLS started. Which means a camera was re-purposed and re-built there. Which means the original angle was a choice. — Chris Alexopoulos (@chriszop) July 2, 2024

[Fox Sports]