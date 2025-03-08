Photo Credit: FS1

Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown shared some controversial thoughts about fans’ “weird behavior” on social media Friday, and while he quickly deleted them, Emmanuel Acho was happy to “regurgitate” everything on The Facility.

Brown shared several posts on X alluding to fans’ reactions to an online spat between Eagles defensive backs Darius Slay and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles released the veteran Slay this week. On his podcast, Slay talked about who might step up as a leader of the secondary, but he did not mention Gardner-Johnson, sparking some back-and-forth jousting on X between the two.

Eagles fans predictably jumped into the discussion, leading to Brown’s comments. Acho began by calling out Eagles fans and players for being too “sensitive.”

“Eagles players and Eagles fans, you all are so freaking good at what you all do,” Acho said. “Best fans in the world, best players I’ve seen in the world. Ya’ll are too good to be this sensitive.

“I believe A.J. Brown said it as best as it has possibly been said, and I hate that he deleted it, so I’m going to regurgitate it anyway.”

Acho shared Brown’s posts, which noted the “Eagles community is so messy” and accused fans of picking sides and engaging in “weird behavior.”

“Then he said my favorite thing — ‘It’s like high school all over again,'” Acho said. He read the rest of Brown’s post, featuring lines such as “This isn’t even my fight to fight” and that fans “create articles until the national media catches it. Ya’ll always be blaming the media, and it’s really ya’ll.”

Only Acho ad-libbed and pointed to himself each time the word “media” came up.

I’m gonna say this because someone needs to: Eagles fans and players are the best in the world. The fan base is incredible and the players are Champions. Which means, yall are too good to be this sensitive. pic.twitter.com/YJ0muOpz0x — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 7, 2025

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“A.J. Brown said it perfectly — Eagles players, ya’ll are too good to be this sensitive,” Acho said.

Acho drove his point home with a personal note, sharing that Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith called out Acho on X as “a hater because I said the Cowboys are an Eagles offseason away from winning a Super Bowl! What’s that got to do with the Eagles?!”

This should serve as a warning to any player, coach, etc., who says something they later regret on social media. Acho is keeping the receipts.