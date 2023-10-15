Some viewers hoping to see the conclusion of the 49ers-Browns game on Sunday were left irritated after Fox switched to Eagles-Jets. Credit: Fox TV

Amid another full slate of action on Sunday, from morning to night, with the London Series getting another dose of the spotlight, the best game of the day was in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Browns hosted the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers. The game was tight from beginning to end and concluded with a missed field goal by 49ers kicker Jake Moody. The dramatic ending was preceded by a strong drive by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who will probably soon feel the wrath of the dreaded ‘narrative’ across the sports TV debate shows. But unfortunately, not everybody got to see the end of the game.

America’s Game of the Week this week on Fox was between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. Being that the 49ers and Browns had a 1 p.m. Eastern start, they did not have the luxury of having a safe landing to “finish on time.” The game didn’t go to overtime, but its pace still trickled into the 4 o’clock window. Since the game was set for 4:25 p.m. Eastern time, as well as the tilt between the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals, that means local Fox affiliates were forced to stop showing the game.

Talk about inconvenient timing.

Viewers in local markets of 4:25 p.m. ET Fox games watched the 49ers-Browns game cut away with 1:36 remaining. ???‍? pic.twitter.com/M8238d2I4w — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 15, 2023

Fans in areas around the country voiced their displeasure after their local Fox station cut away.

Fox in New York just interrupted the Niners' final drive to show Zach Wilson lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/OEepr05252 — GC (@ValverdeSZN) October 15, 2023

the decicive final drive of the 49ers was cut off in NYC's Fox station so that we could watch, no joke, a Zach Wilson emerge from the tunnel. i am in hell. — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) October 15, 2023

49ers on a final drive in Cleveland and NFL On Fox cuts to Rams vs Cardinals. This is abhorrent. lol. — Stop Asian Hate (@Danieldcclark) October 15, 2023

I can't believe Fox just cut off the Browns/49ers game in the final drive for the stupid Jets game #NFL — Roger C. (@blvrs03) October 15, 2023

Fox cut to the Detroit game with under a minute!!!! No one in Toledo area saw the miss!!! — Joe Mayberry (@jgolf1) October 15, 2023

FOX just cut the 49ers Browns game in the last minute for Eagles Jets lmaooooooooo ain’t no way — ? Christian Wise (@cwise818) October 15, 2023

It gets even better in Cleveland. FOX has to cut away from the game in NY/NJ to watch Zach Wilson run out of the tunnel. NFLol — Matt (@FreelanceBBall) October 15, 2023

Obviously, local broadcasting rules will always lean toward the local network affiliates. We’re sure the fine people at the networks weren’t trying to irritate anybody by switching over to the Jets; those are just, unfortunately, the rules of the road sometimes.

Still, you can’t help but feel bad for Fox viewers here. Cleveland-San Francisco finished at 19-17 in favor of the Browns. While it was low-scoring, it was massively entertaining, and the consequences of a 49ers loss are big. However, we will say that the strays that poor Jets quarterback Zach Wilson took were a bit too overt. There are certainly other targets.

Anyways, fans of these teams are not exclusive to just San Francisco and Cleveland. So that’s also a factor that could lead to anger. It’s not a situation that can just be absolved by saying, “Well, if you’re a fan of the team, you probably live near them, so you wouldn’t get interrupted.” That’s not reality for many people. As an Oregon fan, who lives in St. Louis, grew up in New Jersey, and has never technically been to Oregon before, if the ending of Saturday’s game between the Ducks and Huskies got cut out? Sheesh. I’d be just as irritated, rules or not.

So when it comes to any resentment towards Fox on Sunday for missing out on the conclusion of the game? Felt.

[Awful Announcing]