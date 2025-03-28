Photo Credit: UFL

UFL players remain without a labor contract as the spring football league’s season is set to open Friday night. And with UFL games scheduled for Friday and Saturday on Fox, and a doubleheader Sunday on ESPN, the two networks have scrambled to work out a backup plan.

Front Office Sports reports that, if UFL players do strike, a source said Fox would fill its game slots with shows from its inventory, such as The Masked Singer or a Gordon Ramsay show. The Houston Roughnecks are scheduled to host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 8 p.m. (ET) Friday on Fox. San Antonio and Arlington are slated for Fox’s 4 p.m. game Saturday.

Fox owns a 50 percent stake in the UFL.

According to FOS, ESPN would fill any void left by a UFL strike with “evergreen” programming such as its popular 30 for 30 documentaries. UFL games are scheduled for noon and 3 p.m. on ESPN Sunday.

Michigan Panthers safety Kai Nacua told ESPN earlier this week that “all options are on the table” if a contract agreement isn’t reached. Health care appears to be a roadblock in negotiations, with players seeking year-round health insurance.

Network executives were pleased with the league’s ratings in its inaugural season. The UFL averaged 816,000 viewers per game in 2024. The UFL Championship Game averaged 1.6 million viewers.

Those ratings compared favorably with other spring sports. For example, the NHL averaged 504,000 viewers in the 2023-24 regular season on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, an eight-year high.

But a strike could derail the UFL’s momentum, and some fans have shared their concerns.

As a UFL community we should be celebrating and rejoicing that the UFL returns tomorrow. Instead we are still talking about player strikes because some players magically want more money to appear out of thin air. The ONLY WAY to grow this league and it’s profits, is to play. — Iowan Stallion (@IowanStallion) March 28, 2025

