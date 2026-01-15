Screen grab: Fox

If you were wondering whether Erin Andrews was planning to kidnap a significant number of dalmatians on Sunday, you weren’t alone.

Working Fox’s broadcast of the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, the longtime sideline reporter donned a lavish fur coat, which many were quick to claim was giving Cruella de Vil.

In an interview with Glamour, Andrews opened up about the viral attention that her Auter Fox Jacket, which retails at $950, attracted. While she credited her stylist, Daniela Romero, with the decision to wear the coat (which is made of 100 percent faux fur), she said she was caught off guard by the reaction it received.

“I think this coat caught people’s eye just because it’s such a different look for me,” she said. “In the wind, I know it looked like a Beyoncé video. It felt fun, it felt fabulous, it felt like a big event, it felt like a big wild-card playoff game on Fox. It was the perfect time to wear this piece, and I’m so excited we did it.”

With Fox’s broadcast netting 41 million viewers, there were certainly no shortage of eyeballs on Andrews’ attire. And that was especially exciting for the 47-year-old, knowing what the attention would mean for celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, who launched Auter last fall.

“I remember when Taylor Swift was first seen wearing pieces from my line and the effect that had on our brand. Knowing I can wear Rob’s incredible clothes and have an impact in some way has been such an honor,” she said.

Zangardi confirmed as much.

“We’re not even three months old, and while we’ve been incredibly grateful for the support we’ve gotten so far, seeing the coat go viral during a game watched by tens of millions of people was a whole different level,” he told Glamour.

Suffice it to say, Andrews’ viral fashion choice was a big hit for all involved. That includes herself, Zangardi and those who were eager to talk about it online.