Photo Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

Another day, another game show that Dan Patrick was offered and ultimately declined the opportunity to host.

There’s only one game show Patrick would consider hosting, but there is no shortage of shows that networks are willing to pitch him. With Fox being the latest network to try.

Thursday morning, Patrick revealed he was asked to be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars when he was still at ESPN. Having no interest in doing the show, Patrick declined the offer and Kenny Mayne ultimately accepted. Patrick then went on to note he was recently offered to be part of another game show, not as a contestant, but as a co-host with Ken Jeong.

“I was supposed to be on a game show with him,” Patrick said. “Erin Andrews is going to be the host. I couldn’t do it because I had to leave the show for five weeks and I said, ‘I can’t do that.’ They said, ‘Can’t somebody fill in?’ I said, ‘not for five weeks.’ They wanted me to go to London to shoot this show for Fox. I get these random calls about would you be interested in a game show? No, the only game show I was interested in was Jeopardy! and that’s not gonna happen. There’s no other game show.”

A five-week break could have given the show an opportunity to figure out how they might handle Patrick’s retirement in two years. But unless those five weeks came during the summer and that’s how Patrick wanted to handle his vacation, it’s tough to expect a radio host would agree to that kind of break.

Unless Patrick was going to be a third host on the show, the role appears to have went to Erin Andrews, who is hosting 99 to Beat with Jeong on Fox. The new game show is scheduled to air Wednesday this fall, premiering Sept. 24.

Add it to the list of shows Patrick has been in discussions to host in the past, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Price is Right, Jeopardy! and now 99 to Beat. And somehow, despite Patrick turning down several opportunities to host game shows, the offers keep coming.