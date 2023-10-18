An AA illustration of Erin Andrews and Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday morning, Fox’s Erin Andrews appeared on NBC’s ‘The TODAY Show’. The longtime sideline reporter got to predict the weather with longtime TODAY Show weatherman Al Roker. Andrews’ morning TV appearance was not the only reason she was in the news. In another installment of a recurring theme in the NFL, Andrews became linked to music mega-star Taylor Swift. Why?

It turns out Swift is a big fan of Andrews’ clothing line.

Andrews’ clothing line, ‘WEAR by EA,’ spotlighted the fact that when Swift recently attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, she did while wearing a neat-looking Chiefs jacket. As the WEAR by EA account pointed out on Instagram, the jacket was part of the collection.

So what was Andrews’ reaction to seeing Swift wearing one of her jackets? The ‘Calm Down with Erin and Charissa’ podcast featuring Andrews and friend Charissa Thompson went into full detail.

Thompson said that while she sat at the desk for ‘Amazon Thursday Night Football’ at Arrowhead, and they cut to the shot of Swift in the luxury box, her first thought was, “Is that WEAR?” before revealing that Andrews sent Swift a package.

But Andrews was completely unaware at first, she revealed.

“People scrolled up on my Instagram. And she’s so cute. And then I was like, ‘Wait… is that… is that -I, I, I don’t know,” Andrews stammered before turning to her assistant Courtney was there with her.

“And I just said, ‘COURTNEY!’ I’m like, ‘IS THIS? IS THIS?’ And she goes, ‘I think it is… I think it is!’

“We finally confirm, we finally see it, we finally figure it out. I’m screaming my brains out,” Andrews said. She admitted that San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa called her shortly after this happened (Andrews and Fox lead announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen worked the 49ers’ game against the Cleveland Browns this past weekend), resulting in her saying to him, “You know Nick when Taylor Swift shows up to the Thursday night game in your windbreaker? You’re great. I couldn’t be better!”

