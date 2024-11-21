Credit: NFL on Fox

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson often have a great time on their Calm Down podcast, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of sideline reporting and sharing plenty of laughs. However, Andrews, now 46, makes it clear that she has her limits — particularly when it comes to jokes about menopause.

That was apparent on the most recent installment of their podcast, as the NFL on Fox sideline reporter mentioned some comments she received on social media about how she looked during the 49ers’ 23-20 win over the Buccaneers in Week 10.

Following a postgame interview with San Francisco’s George Kittle, someone on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned to Erin Andrews that she had a “glow.” Andrews didn’t hesitate to set the record straight, replying that it wasn’t a radiant glow but “full-blown sweat” and that she desperately needed a shower.

“He’s got an elite aura.” 😂 George Kittle on what it means to get CMC back on the field with @ErinAndrews @49ers pic.twitter.com/Hbd3YBcFf7 — NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) November 10, 2024

We’ve all been there.

It’s full blown sweat. In need of a shower https://t.co/OH129m1wgK — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 11, 2024

“I said, ‘It’s called sweat,’ like we were outside — stop me if you’ve heard this — about 90 degrees on the field for four hours,” she told Thompson. “When somebody said, ‘What do you use?’ and I wrote back, ‘It’s called sweat, and I need a shower.’ And some asshole wrote, ‘It’s hot flashes.'”

Hot flashing! — scott beaton (@scotsman3500) November 11, 2024

A quick scan of that reply guy’s timeline and you might need more than a shower.

“Shut the — shut up. Shut up; it’s outside for five hours,” she added. “Enough.”

Andrews wanted to emphasize that she doesn’t find menopause jokes very funny.

Say it louder for the people in the back https://t.co/PKDxQ5X9id — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 19, 2024

According to the New York Post, Andrews later said that the sun in Florida (Tampa) was intense, and she couldn’t reapply sunscreen due to her body makeup.

“Don’t worry about those losers, you just keep doing you,” said Thompson, per the Post. “People that try and poke Erin and I on stuff, every now and then we’ll respond, just because it’s just like, we had enough… But for every 100 bad comments, we may respond to one.”

Andrews’ message was clear: she’s not here for unsolicited commentary, especially when it crosses the line into tasteless territory.

[NYP, Calm Down]