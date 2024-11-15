Credit: NFL on Fox

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews has had to deal with a lot of criticism over the years.

She’s gotten pushback from fans, NFL players, and even meteorologists.

Andrews often takes the high road or turns the other cheek when dealing with critiques. However, there’s one topic that she’s sick of hearing about.

Her eyebrows.

Towards the end of the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, co-host Charissa Thompson brought up being asked where Andrews gets her eyebrows done, which set off the Fox sideline reporter.

People have questions about @ErinAndrews eyebrows 👀 New episode out now! https://t.co/gbe9sdNdWj pic.twitter.com/9wSUYIu5sE — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) November 14, 2024

“Oh my god, enough,” said Andrews, reaching for her eyebrows. “I got them done probably a month and a half ago and people are still talking about these things. I’m using a serum. Some people say they’re buzzed. I’m not trying to make them that way. I just like bushy eyebrows.”

“They look great. This is a positive,” Thompson replied. “You’re being crazy right now… they look fantastic.”

Eyebrows have been something of a sore subject for Andrews for a while now. This past January, she shared that she was concerned about losing them.

“I haven’t waxed my eyebrows in forever. It feels like it stopped growing, which is also frightening because one of my girlfriends has talked to me about going gray and losing them. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god this happens?!’ So I’ve been doing a little serum to try to get them to grow thicker,” Andrews admitted on the podcast.

The point is, if you happen to run into Andrews at some point, just don’t mention her eyebrows.

[Calm Down with Erin and Charissa]