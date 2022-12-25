Sideline reporters have it tough sometimes, especially when they’re on or near the field of play. That was evident on Christmas Eve when Fox reporter Erin Andrews found herself in the spotlight.

Andrews had played it cool on the sidelines while the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles duked it out. The pivotal NFC East tussle produced a dramatic finish in the end, but before that, the Fox reporter became the subject.

As Twitter user Brad Parker pointed out, Andrews can leave the game with a target. Philadelphia QB threw an errant pass that went in her direction. Parker tweeted, “Gardner Minshew hits a wide open Erin Andrews.”

The video showed Andrews throwing her arm up to shield her face from the ball, which ricocheted right off the arm. And according to the esteemed reporter, it was nothing special at all. She played it casually.

“I married a hockey player. Hit it with my wrist and move on. Hot,” she tweeted in response to the video.

I married a hockey player. Hit it with my wrist and move on. Hot https://t.co/CY1zEkNPHf — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) December 24, 2022

Certainly, an on-brand level of toughness considering the situation. She married former two-time Stanley Cup Champion Jarret Stoll back in 2017. So, it seems that she picked up that level of fortitude over the last decade that the couple has been together.

Obviously, the hope is that she doesn’t have to use those skills and that moxie weekly. But, it is good in a pinch, as she displayed Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

