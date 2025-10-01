Credit: Fox Sports

Eric Collins could walk to work on Sunday if he pleased.

The Charlotte Hornets and Prime Video play-by-play announcer will call the Panthers-Dolphins game at Bank of America Stadium for Fox, marking his first NFL broadcast in Charlotte in two decades. Collins last worked a game at the stadium in 2005 for the Meineke Car Care Bowl on ESPN2, and this represents his first Fox NFL assignment since calling NFL Europe games in 2002.

“Being at home with my family’s company and doing what I love makes this week real special,” Collins told the Charlotte Observer‘s Shane Connuck.

He’ll work alongside Mark Schlereth and Jen Hale for the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Eric Collins, of Charlotte Hornets and “OH NO! DISASTER!” fame, is making his NFL debut this week calling Dolphins-Panthers for FOX. — 506 Sports (@506sports) September 30, 2025



Collins has become one of basketball’s most recognizable voices since joining the Hornets in 2015. His high-energy calls and signature catchphrases like “HUM DIDDLY-DEE” and “GOOD GOLLY MISS MOLLY” have made him an internet sensation, with clips of his enthusiastic reactions regularly going viral.

But Collins made clear those basketball-specific calls won’t translate to Sunday.

“There will be no ‘Hum Diddly Dees.’ That’s specific to the Hornets and NBA,” he said. “I will have surprises, but that one has its place in basketball.”

Collins calls plenty of Fox college football during the fall. He’s worked games all over the country, but every game featuring a team from his home state has been on the road.

“It’s a bucket list thing,” Collins said. “A perfect situation for me. I’m excited to sleep in my own bed, not in a hotel, and I won’t walk there, but I may walk home. I could become the only NFL announcer who’s ever walked back home.”

The broadcast shuffle comes as Adam Amin and Joe Davis continue their MLB postseason duties for Fox. Chris Myers moves to Amin’s booth, alongside Mark Sanchez and Kristina Pink, while Jason Benetti fills in for Davis, alongside Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver.

Collins’ energy has translated beyond basketball this season. His call of a North Carolina-Central Florida game went viral in September, reminding college football fans why he’s built such a following. Now he gets to bring that same approach to an NFL broadcast, with the added bonus of doing it from the comfort of his own home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

The Panthers host the Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday on Fox.