Edit by Liam McGuire

After Kevin Durant publicly took issue with ex-NFL players opining on the NBA, it was only a matter of time until Emmanuel Acho fired back.

And on Friday’s episode of The Facility, the FS1 host did just that, responding to Durant’s belief that ex-football players like himself should “stay in ya lanes.”

Hot take artist have ruined the sport. Football guys, no disrespect but yall boys need to stay In ya lanes, u don’t know what it’s like it between these lines man give it a break. Dudes who quit football early to pursue media talkin mental toughness, cut it out — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 15, 2025

Acho opened his segment by showing respect to Durant, who he said is one of the 15-best basketball players of all-time. He then reiterated his opinion that elicited the 2014 NBA MVP’s comment, clarifying that while he doesn’t believe that Jaylen Brown is a better basketball player than Jayson Tatum, he does believe that the Boston Celtics are a better matchup for the New Yor Knicks when Brown is their undisputed on-court leader.

That also served as a jumping off point for Acho to fire his own shot across the bow. Referencing comments that the fellow University of Texas alum made to GQ in 2017, the former linebacker said he didn’t think it was a coincidence that the 36-year-old forward took issue with his opinion considering his own views on leadership.

“Again, viewers at home, I always do my homework. That’s what you have to do when you’re a backup professional athlete,” Acho said. “Kevin Durant said in a GQ article in 2017 when he joined the Golden State Warriors, ‘I don’t want to have to be a leader. I’m not a leader. I’m bad at saying stand behind me and follow me.’

“See, I would suggest that Kevin Durant, he objects to the notion that the team reflects the demeanor of the best player. Because if Kevin Durant were to accept the reality that a team often reflects the demeanor of the best player, then he would have to honor that truth by his actions.”

My response to Kevin Durant..pic.twitter.com/6XvDhW9Ju8 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 16, 2025

Acho proceeded to play the hits, pointing out that for as great as Durant is, he had to join a ready-made Warriors super team to win the only two championships of his career.

“Kevin Durant is objecting to the truth that a team reflects the demeanor of the best player,” Emmanuel Acho said. “And Kevin Durant, you have often been the best player. But when the team reflects your demeanor as the best player, where has that team gotten to?

He then concluded the segment by defending his own credentials when it comes to opining on basketball or other sports he hasn’t played.

“I do not think that you have to have played a sport to speak on a sport,” he said. “I just believe you have to have done your homework on that sport. In conclusion, I think we always have to be mindful of the appeal to authority fallacy. Somebody can’t just say, ‘hey, believe me, because I’m an expert.’ Are they actually doing their research? And ultimately, in conclusion, teams reflect the demeanor of the leader, of the best player. So how are you leading your team?”

Regardless of whose side you’re on, give Acho this much: he threaded quite the needle by connecting Durant’s comments from eight years ago to his objection to his own stance on the Celtics. Suffice if to say, don’t expect these two to be linking up at any functions for ex-Longhorns athletes any time soon.