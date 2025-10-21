Credit: Speakeasy on YouTube

One of the only people mixed up in the damning lawsuit that shook up FS1’s midday lineup earlier this year who has not directly addressed that lawsuit is Emmanuel Acho, the former host of Speak and The Facility who was part of the network’s layoffs this summer.

Acho quickly put together a digital show called Speakeasy to pivot to before the start of the NFL season, which he co-hosts with former FS1 partner LeSean McCoy. The show has been a relative success in its first few months, but hit a surprising roadblock this weekend after McCoy brought up the lawsuit seemingly out of nowhere in an on-air argument with Acho.

Discussing a strange headline in which their fellow former FS1 host Skip Bayless suggested that Travis Hunter’s underwhelming rookie year was the byproduct of getting baptized during the season, McCoy revealed that he had been baptized twice in his life, including once late in his NFL career. Acho retorted that McCoy had done “a lot of sinning” since 2018, the last time McCoy said he was baptized.

Getting defensive, McCoy turned the conversation toward Acho’s alleged affair with Joy Taylor, who was a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed in early 2025 by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji:

“Says the guy that did a lot of action at Fox, but we ain’t gonna talk about all that.”

The suit alleged that Acho and Taylor were romantically involved during their time together at the network.

While Acho initially laughed off the comments, he changed his tune abruptly.

“That was the biggest violation in this show’s history,” Acho said.

“It’s public,” McCoy responded.

Toward the end of the stream as Acho and McCoy turned their attention toward the NBA, the YouTube chat continued to chirp about McCoy’s comments and the allegations against Taylor and Acho. While Acho was speaking, McCoy began giggling to himself.

That’s when the vibe changed. Acho abruptly ended the stream as his mood soured.

“I’m tired of talking to y’all. I’m done. And chat, I’m tired of y’all too,” Acho said. “I’m tired of this show. That was low, 2-5.”

When Acho accused McCoy of “ruining the whole show,” McCoy had an answer ready.

“No, Skip did,” McCoy insisted.

Given how careful Taylor, Bayless and Fox Sports have been in addressing what are substantive and incriminating allegations against the network and its talent, it is shocking to see McCoy discuss the lawsuit in this way, live on air. While the layoffs at FS1 were not directly ascribed to the lawsuit from Faraji, this year also saw the departure of former executive Charlie Dixon, a major power player at FS1 who was accused of sexual coercion and assault in multiple lawsuits this year.

Acho was not named a plaintiff in the suit, nor did his inclusion in the lawsuit get much play during the fallout earlier this year. Clearly, the former Texas Longhorns star did not appreciate McCoy drawing attention to the allegations.

However, despite his playful character on-air, McCoy’s temperament shifted when Acho called out his “sinning” after being baptized. As the two argued later in the show, McCoy expressed frustration that he would get flak for being a religious man.

The co-hosts reunited Sunday night for another Speakeasy stream. They did not address the incident any further, but poked fun at the spat by featuring two question marks next to Acho’s face on the YouTube thumbnail to represent that potential that McCoy and the show’s anchor may have been fired.

The Speakeasy comment section was full of remarks about Taylor, FS1 and the lawsuit throughout Sunday and Monday.