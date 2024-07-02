Credit: Fox Sports

The officials were the story of Monday night’s Copa America match as the U.S. men’s national team lost to Uruguay and were eliminated from Group C on their home turf. That came after a controversial offside call saved Uruguay’s lone goal and referees attempted to control an intense, physical match.

But FS1, which aired the match, appeared to ratchet up the tensions between the players and officials. They did so with how they choose to show a clip of USMNT captain Christian Pulisic getting denied a handshake by the Copa refs postgame.

What initially appeared to be an appalling display of unprofessional conduct by the officials quickly evolved as Fox’s video made the rounds online. Users quickly pieced together the full interaction between Pulisic and referee Kevin Ortega, in which Pulisic can be seen jeering the officiating team. Pulisic appears to be encouraging the refs to cheer for Uruguay, as if they were on the same side as La Celeste.

I put both videos together uninterrupted: Pulisic appears to be gesturing for the referee to go celebrate with Uruguay which may help explain his refusal to shake hands pic.twitter.com/otrmIlhVOZ — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 2, 2024

Postgame, Pulisic did not blame the loss on Ortega and Co., but said, “He wouldn’t shake my hand. It’s normal — I mean, I guess.”

However, FS1 only bolstered Pulisic’s questionable story by posting the edited version of the video.

Still, other users suggested Pulisic was not in fact accusing the officials of favoring Uruguay but simply suggesting they come to the middle of the field for customary handshakes.

I have to agree so I leave it to you to judge it as a whole https://t.co/Tn8qZddeNi — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 2, 2024

Pulisic and the USMNT were angry throughout the game over calls that went against them. Several physical plays resulted in calls for Uruguay, while star forward Folarin Balogun left the match early after a collision with Uruguay’s keeper.

Plus, Uruguay’s lone goal was questioned by USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter postgame as well.

The match was testy and frustrating for Americans regardless of the postgame interaction between Pulisic and Ortega. FS1’s choice to show that version of the video only intensified the reaction.

Whether Pulisic was simply telling the refs to come to midfield or teasing them over favorable calls for Uruguay, the full context was important. And Fox chose to cut it out.

[CJ Fogler on X]