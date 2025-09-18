Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees is not shy about wanting to resurrect his television career.

The former Super Bowl MVP and future Hall of Famer was one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time with the New Orleans Saints and is criminally underrated by pretty much everybody. Unfortunately, his success on the field did not translate to the broadcast booth. Although he was tipped as NBC’s successor to Cris Collinsworth, one nightmare performance during a playoff game sidetracked his announcing career after just one season.

But Brees isn’t giving up on his hopes of becoming a top analyst once again. He has been very vocal in saying that he would be one of the best in the industry if given another chance.

And he is slowly getting those chances.

Drew Brees featured last year on Netflix’s Christmas Day coverage and did well. This year, he will get the chance to call a game once again in the broadcast booth where he will work alongside Noah Eagle.

Now, the broadcasting comeback will extend to a new partner with the NFL on Fox. According to Sports Business Journal, Brees will be a guest analyst this weekend for both Fox NFL Kickoff and Fox NFL Sunday. On the first show, the former Saints star will be a substitute for Julian Edelman. On the main show, he will appear in a guest role alongside the normal cast.

Does Drew Brees deserve a television comeback? Absolutely. But if he wants to be a top analyst he is going to have to climb the ladder from the bottom and truly earn it. And maybe that’s for the best for the long run. If he can keep impressing in his reps, whether it be in the studio or in the broadcast booth, he should land on his feet once again.