Drew Brees is headed back to the broadcast booth, this time with Fox Sports, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported on Wednesday. The former Saints quarterback will start calling games a week from Sunday, paired with play-by-play voice Adam Amin.

🚨NEWS: Hall of Famer Drew Brees is joining Fox Sports to become a full-time NFL game analyst, The Athletic has learned. Fox NFL Sunday’s Big 3 game analyst are now Tom Brady, Greg Olsen and Brees Full Details …https://t.co/31xPyfvPEF — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 5, 2025

Amin’s previous partner, Mark Sanchez, hasn’t been on air since early October when he was arrested following a violent encounter in Indianapolis. Sanchez faces felony battery charges after a late-night incident with a truck driver that left both men hospitalized. And despite being the one stabbed, Sanchez was the only person charged.

He’s pleaded not guilty, but his broadcasting future at Fox appears uncertain at best.

For Brees, this represents a chance to prove something. His first attempt at the booth flopped spectacularly – NBC gave him one season after his playing career ended in 2020, then cut ties after a rough playoff broadcast. Since then, he’s been working studio gigs at Fox and ESPN while insisting he could be elite at this job. But talk is cheap in broadcasting. And according to Marchand, Fox executive producer Brad Zager apparently wanted to see Brees actually do it consistently before considering him for bigger assignments.

The Netflix Christmas games seem to have been his audition. Brees called the international feed last year and got bumped up to the main broadcast this Christmas. Now Fox is bringing him aboard full-time through at least next season, possibly longer.

Whether Brees can actually deliver remains the question. He’s got the Hall of Fame credentials, and his résumé matches up with Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, and Tony Romo. But credentials don’t guarantee microphone skills, as his NBC stint already proved. Fox is betting he’s learned from that failure and can finally become the broadcaster he keeps claiming he can be.