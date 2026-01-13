Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show; Green Bay Press-Gazette

The national sports radio world underwent a massive shakeup toward the end of 2025, as Doug Gottlieb stepped down from Fox Sports Radio and was replaced by Jon “Stugotz” Weiner, the longtime co-host of Dan Le Batard.

While the Gottlieb side of that switcheroo made sense given how impractical it was for Gottlieb to coach a Division I men’s basketball program at UW-Green Bay while also hosting a daily national show, the Stugotz side was the bigger surprise.

Stugotz became well-known as a sports radio figure in South Florida in the early 2000s, but rose to national prominence as Le Batard’s sidekick. After a prolonged breakup, Stugotz will host solo for the first time at the national level when he takes over for Gottlieb starting this month.

In an interview with Barrett Media, his first public response since the change, Gottlieb expressed uncertainty about his replacement.

“I don’t know what Jon does and have never heard him solo,” Gottlieb said. “I know he’s a talented guy because he was playing a character all the time with Le Batard. Does he come out of character? Is he a different character? I have no idea.”

The question is one many listeners will have. Stugotz grew into a perfect foil to Le Batard, a grandstanding former columnist who often pushes his show into chaos to generate content. Alone, Stugotz will need to develop his own perspective and point of view.

Gottlieb credited Stugotz as more of a natural radio host despite the expected evolution, but is frustrated that Stugotz is not using his production crew.

“Is he going to be ‘Stugotz’ or Jon Weiner?” asked Gottlieb.

“He was always the pure radio talent of that group with Le Batard as the writer and thinker. I hope he does well. I’ve heard he’s a good guy and he’s always been good to me. I don’t think he’s working with my guys, which is disappointing to me. It’s a great opportunity because it’s far and away the best sports radio network. You’re in a good place, so don’t f**k it up.”

The official start date for Stugotz’s new radio show has not been revealed. Also uncertain is Stugotz’s planned return to The Dan Le Batard Show airwaves, which he and Le Batard both announced but which Stugotz clarified would only happen under certain conditions. So far, Stugotz has not appeared on the Le Batard Show since last summer.