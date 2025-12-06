Photo Credit: The Doug Gottlieb Show on YouTube; Fox Sports Radio

Green Bay Phoenix men’s head basketball basketball coach Doug Gottlieb threw a chair in frustration after a loss on Friday night to the Robert Morris Colonials. The Phoenix blew an 11-point lead in the final minutes and lost 80-78 at home. This comes after Green Bay (4-6) went 4-28 last season and Gottlieb sounded off to critics on multiple occasions.

On Friday, Gottlieb addressed the incident on his Fox Sports Radio show.

Gottlieb explained the Green Bay collapse in detail before getting to the chair toss, noting that he needs to “contain [his] frustration” and saying that he “acted like a petulant child.”

🎙️@GottliebShow on the stool toss incident pic.twitter.com/Ri2qM4nEY8 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) December 5, 2025

“It stings worse than you can imagine,” Gottlieb said on The Doug Gottlieb Show, after explaining how Green Bay blew the game. “But in case you’re wondering, the story of the day is that I threw a chair.”

“But obviously it’s frustration that you have to hold in,” Gottlieb continued. “You can’t tell your players to keep their cool, when; granted, it was after the game; granted, it was off the court, and it was tucked in a kind of vomitorium area. Still, it’s within sight of a camera to where they get you doing it, and it becomes bigger than the actual story. Which is, hey, we got a pretty good team, we’ve been playing really good basketball, and we, we frankly choked. Frankly choked. It’s really what happened. And everybody owns it, myself included.”

“We’ve checked on the chair; it’s gotten treatment today,” Gottlieb joked. “A little bruising, but it’s good. It’s fine. No chairs were actually damaged or injured during the postgame theatrics by yours truly.”

“I don’t ever want to make my bosses to look bad, or my program look bad,” Gottlieb said. “I gotta contain my frustration. Thought there was nobody around or whatever. I was just mad. I acted like a petulant child, which I cannot. So, we move on.”