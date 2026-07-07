Credit: Imagn Images

If there was a sensation that became obvious in the final minutes of Belgium’s 4-1 victory over the USMNT on Monday night, it was fear.

Not that the U.S. side would lose; that was a foregone conclusion even before Romelu Lukaku’s soul-crusher of a goal in the 93rd minute.

It was fear that this was it. That for all the hype, all the pomp, and all the circumstance, the love affair that America had kindled with soccer these past few weeks would fizzle out now that the USMNT had been revealed to be good, but not the great squad some had propped them up to be.

It was fear that this might be the best American soccer can hope for, making a run into the knockout stages but never getting over the hump, even with home-field (and presidential) advantage.

And it was fear that the firehose of money — all that sweet, sweet, delicious money — was about to dry up for Fox now that the Americans were out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That fear was crystallized by Fox announcer John Strong, who offered a desperate plea in the match’s waning moments for those watching at home to continue watching soccer despite where all of this ended.

“If you’ve enjoyed what you’re seeing, well, support your local team,” said Strong. “This doesn’t have to be the last soccer you watch for the next four years. It’s a beautiful sport…”

Whatever the intention, it landed with the kind of thud that can only come from fearful insistences during moments of hard truths.

OMG the “please keep watching soccer” message as the U.S. is getting waffle-stomped is NOT HELPING … — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 7, 2026

The announcers begging US viewers to not stop watching the World Cup now that we’ve lost is the depressing cherry on top — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 7, 2026

Hilarious plea there to America to not stop watching soccer. — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) July 7, 2026

Love the Fox announcer panicking to remind American fans they can keep watching soccer — Sean Keeley (@seankeeley.bsky.social) July 6, 2026 at 6:59 PM

He sounded like me podcasting about judo or fencing on the last day of the Olympics https://t.co/E8Yb1v9cJ8 — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) July 7, 2026

The comments retroactively reveal just how much that fear has been here the entire time. From Fox, from the USMNT, from long-suffering fans, and from casual audiences at home. The fear that this was a little bit of fun, but now it’s over, and we’ll all have forgotten about it by August.

That fear won’t be reconciled by attempting to strong-arm Americans into caring more about soccer; it’ll only be extinguished by true passion and a men’s soccer team that elevates itself beyond what feels possible in this moment.

It can happen, but fear won’t get anyone there.