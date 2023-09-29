Credit: Undisputed

Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin were Dallas Cowboys teammates from 1996-99 and have remained close friends since. They gave Undisputed viewers a rare look inside their relationship during Sanders’ guest appearance on the show during its on-site broadcast from Boulder on Friday.

The two shared stories of how they supported one another since retirement, including how Sanders provided help to Irvin during an arrest in 2001 and how Irvin helped teach Sanders the tricks of broadcasting later on.

“He wanted me to be the best and prepared me for this next level of my life,” Sanders said. “That’s friendship, man. That’s friendship no matter what goes on.

“I love you, my brother.”

As Sanders and Irvin discussed their experience as broadcasters, Sanders also made a point of thanking host Skip Bayless, who recently came to Sanders’ defense over opposing coaches’ critiques, as well.

“Skip, you get heat oftentimes, but you’ve given a lot of us opportunities that people look past and don’t recognize,” Sanders said of Bayless inviting athletes onto his shows. “I appreciate you.”

Altogether, the interview was one of the most genuine ones Sanders has given. And he’s given many this season already.

Irvin apparently made a last-second request for Sanders to join the show unexpectedly. And Sanders gave nearly a half-hour of uninterrupted, genuine thoughts on the Colorado program, his journey through media and coaching, and his relationships with everyone at the Undisputed desk.

Even Keyshawn Johnson got emotional recalling the helping hand Sanders lent him in the lead-up to Johnson’s draft, inviting Johnson over to discuss professionalism and the sports limelight.

Sports shows get mocked for gravitating toward former Cowboys players. But in this case, the three of them on one panel moderated by Bayless, who covered the team until 1998, was TV magic.

