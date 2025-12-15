Photo credit: NFL on Fox

Fox NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino might be the former head of officiating, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to just be a shill for the referees.

During their 41-34 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions were also on the losing end of a controversial touchdown call by the officials. The play occurred late in the third quarter, when Matthew Stafford sent what Tom Brady described as a “piss missile” to Colby Parkinson for a go-ahead touchdown.

Upon further review, the piss missile looked like it might not have been a touchdown pass, with Parkinson’s knee clearly appearing to be down and short of the end zone at around the one-yard line. But upon even further review, the referees took a look and upheld the touchdown. The ruling caught Burkhardt and Brady by surprise, who chuckled at the touchdown call as they brought Blandino in to make sense of it.

“I’m speechless,” Blandino said. “He has control, he’s touched, the knee is down. Unless they’re saying he lost control and regained it in the end zone? But you can’t see the ball.”

And that’s exactly what the referees were saying, but Blandino still couldn’t get on board. Shortly after his immediate reaction of befuddlement, Blandino returned to further explain the call, even though he didn’t agree with it.

Rules Analyst @DeanBlandino takes us through this call that was ultimately ruled a touchdown for the Rams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/blmIKtRds0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 14, 2025



“I’m gonna do my best to try to explain this,” Blandino said somewhat reluctantly. “What they ruled is that Parkinson lost control, regained possession in the end zone, he had already broken the plane. To me, that’s a stretch. Look, it was ruled a catch, he’s clearly down, that should be down at the one. I can’t see how we’re keeping that a touchdown.”

The job of a rules analyst on NFL broadcasts is to explain and make sense of calls on the field to the audience at home. But the best thing a rules analyst can do for a broadcast is be transparent and honest, even when they don’t agree with a call. And that’s what Blandino did here.

To nearly everyone watching, Parkinson looked to be down at the one-yard line. Blandino relayed the information that was given to him as to why it was ruled a touchdown, but it was a stretch. And credit Blandino for having no issue telling the audience the explanation was a stretch.