Photo Credit: Fox

Based on his comments during Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino wishes that the offseason efforts to ban the Tush Push were successful.

The Tush Push remains a go-to play for the Eagles in short-yardage situations. One such situation came late in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia needed a first down to go into victory formation and end the game. Facing a third-and-one, a Tush Push was the obvious play. It initially looked as though quarterback Jalen Hurts easily picked up the necessary yardage. But coming out of the scrum, some of the Chiefs indicated that Hurts had fumbled.

Announcers Joe Davis and Tom Brady called on Blandino to sort the mess out. Before doing so, he made his feelings on the play known.

“I am done with the tush push, guys,” Blandino said. “This is, it’s a hard play to officiate.”

Ultimately, the officials ruled in favor of the Eagles, who ran out the remainder of the clock. As Blandino continued, he explained why the ruling went that way.

“They either ruled progress or that Hurts was down. Really hard to see what’s happening with the football. We’re inside two (minutes), so replay has looked at this. And they’ve determined that there was no fumble.”