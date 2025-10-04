Photo Credit: Fox

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy ranted about Major League Baseball teams popping champagne after winning the Wild Card Series during Saturday’s edition of Big Noon Kickoff on Fox in Ann Arbor.

Portnoy especially blasted the way the New York Yankees celebrated after taking down his beloved Boston Red Sox with a 4-0 series-clinching victory on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

During an “Ask Dave” segment on Big Noon Kickoff, the Fox college football pregame show displayed a question from a fan asking Portnoy, “Your thoughts on MLB teams popping champagne after a Wild-Card win?”

Dave Portnoy on popping champagne after the MLB Wild Card series: “The New York Yankees should be embarrassed… It’s gross and a disgrace to the Yankees. If I was a Yankees fan, I’d burn the hat and be embarrassed… Yankee fans are disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/72R931BhXu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2025

“The New York Yankees should be embarrassed,” Portnoy said. “You win a Wild Card, you’re this great franchise, and they’re acting like they won the World Series. You just popped champagne to clinch five minutes ago.”

“Every single series, you’re doing champagne,” Portnoy continued. “It’s gross and a disgrace to the Yankees. If I was a Yankees fan, I’d burn the hat and be embarrassed.”

“Yankee fans are disgusting,” Portnoy concluded.

Something tells us he would’ve been okay with the celebration had the Red Sox won the series.