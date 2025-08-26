Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Update: Dave Portnoy took to X to push back on comments that Ohio State didn’t ban him. While we know Portnoy will not be in Ohio Stadium in week one, we’ll have to say what future weeks hold and if indeed Dellenger’s report is accurate or is just spin from the conference and network.

I want Michigan vs Ohio to mean something again. And I love the people of Columbus outside the football team they root for. Good clean hardworking people. So I am going to give Buckeye Nation free advice. Stop pointing the finger. Look in the mirror. Get better. Get tougher. https://t.co/ZltE91GVtn pic.twitter.com/MLmnMkZI4q — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 26, 2025

Apparently, Dave Portnoy won’t be in a single Big Ten stadium – at least for Fox – this season.

Front Office Sports reported Monday night that Ohio State had effectively barred Portnoy, a high-rolling Michigan donor, from entering the stadium ahead of the noon kickoff.

Buckeyes’ Athletic Director Ross Bjork then pushed back, insisting Ohio State didn’t make the call. He said the university didn’t ban Portnoy from the final hour of Big Noon Kickoff, which is usually broadcast from inside the stadium. Instead, Bjork said, it was a Fox decision because Portnoy won’t be a permanent part of the main desk.

That lines up with the idea that Portnoy won’t have a traditional desk role all season. He’s set to debut on Big Noon Kickoff this Saturday, with a Barstool show on FS1 soon after. But the specifics of his role remain unclear. We know why Fox brought him on board, but not exactly what he’ll do.

According to a Big Ten spokesperson, the league understands — via Fox — that Portnoy won’t appear on Big Noon Kickoff’s main stage inside any Big Ten stadium in 2025.

A Big Ten spokesperson tells @YahooSports that it is the league’s understanding from Fox that Dave Portnoy will not appear on Big Noon Kickoff’s main stage inside the stadium of any conference school this year. https://t.co/qODvfqfFaA — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 26, 2025

So, there we have it. The confusion could’ve been avoided if Fox had clearly outlined Portnoy’s role from the start. Chris “The Bear” Fallica has previously tried to clarify that Portnoy isn’t Fox’s version of Pat McAfee.

“I think there’s a little bit of a misconception out there,” Fallica told Nick Kostos on You Better You Bet on Audacy’s BetMGM Network. “A lot of people think it’s gonna be like Pat McAfee on GameDay, where Dave’s on set every segment. It’s not. He’ll be on for some segments, sure, but it’s not like you’re adding a fifth analyst at all times.”

So, for all the hype and speculation, Dave Portnoy will be part of Big Noon Kickoff — but not from inside any Big Ten stadium this season. Whether that remains the case if the pregame show travels to any Big 12 or other stadiums later on this year remains to be seen.