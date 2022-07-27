With the departures of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN, Fox is in the middle of shuffling their NFL broadcasting crews. And with their lead crew already set, it appears that Daryl “Moose” Johnston is headed for the No. 2 analyst role.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Fox is “poised to name” Johnston for the No. 2 spot and “could” be paired up with Joe Davis, Fox’s new lead baseball play-by-play person. Johnston would replace Greg Olsen, who is moving up as Fox’s top analyst. Well, until Tom Brady retires.

Johnston is one of Fox’s longest tenured voices for their NFL on Fox coverage, joining the company as an analyst in 2001. Not only is Johnston an executive vice president for the Fox owned USFL, he has been on the No. 2 broadcasting crew multiple times throughout the past 21 years. Last year, Johnston was paired up with Chris Myers.

Fox’s broadcasting situation is going to be fluid for the foreseeable future. Brady is going to be the lead analyst when he retires from playing football but nobody knows when he’ll retire. So for right now, Olsen is in that spot and is hoping Brady keeps playing as long as possible.

[Front Office Sports]