A legit brawl broke out in Sunday’s game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars after a late hit from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville’s sliding quarterback.

As the brawl was happening, Daryl Johnston, calling the game on Fox, called Al-Shaair out for the blatant cheap shot.

“It’s everything you’re not supposed to do,” Johnston said. “Everything. You’ll see this in slow motion and Azeez Al-Shaair does everything you’re trying to prevent in this situation. It’s reckless. It’s disrespectful. There’s an honor that you give to your opponent on the football field and you respect him. And there’s opportunities to be physical and give big hits and play this game in that manner. And there’s other times when there’s a respect that you grant to your opponent.”

“It’s everything you’re not supposed to do. Everything…There’s an honor that you give to your opponent on the football field and you respect him.” Daryl Johnston on Azeez Al-Shaair.pic.twitter.com/KO9i2XbuIx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

Johnston continued his criticism as the replay was being shown.

“This is just, everything,” he said. “Shoulder. He’s in the sliding posture. There’s a launch. You raise the forearm, you go to the head and neck area. There’s an opportunity to pull off.”

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game, as was Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones.

