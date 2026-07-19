Credit: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/; REUTERS/Paul Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Nobody knew what to expect from a third-place match between England and France, two teams coming off disappointing losses that derailed their 2026 FIFA World Cup title hopes. While the typical defense and physicality weren’t quite there in the contest, it was a thrilling match that had standout performances from some of the world’s best players.

A whopping 10 goals were scored, with England ultimately coming out on top 6-4.

England took a stunning 4-0 lead into halftime, but France, led by history-making goalscorer Kylian Mbappé, turned things on in the second half as part of a wild finish to the game.

Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves had the broadcasting duties for Fox, shortly after Awful Announcing readers ranked them as Fox’s top crew in this World Cup. And they were the perfect crew to call an absolutely chaotic game.

Fletcher, in particular, showed off all the traits that make him a fan favorite with his energetic, humorous, and consistently honest commentary.

Here, we’ll highlight some of Fletcher’s play-by-play calls, beginning with when England took a 3-0 lead.

England takes a 3-0 lead in an embarrassing first half for France. Darren Fletcher has the play-by-play call for Fox. ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0AhANfZgzG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 18, 2026

Fletcher “SAKA! THREE-NIL! EVENTUALLY FROM ENGLAND! AND THEY’RE RUNNING RIOT IN MIAMI!”

“IT’S AN ABSOLUTE ROUT IN MIAMI! ENGLAND ARE TAKING FRANCE TO THE CLEANERS!” Darren Fletcher with the call for Fox as England takes a 4-0 lead in the first half. ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/aBqKKYD4p3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 18, 2026

Fletcher: “BUKAYO SAKA! IT’S FOUR-NIL! IT’S AN ABSOLUTE ROUT IN MIAMI! ENGLAND ARE TAKING FRANCE TO THE CLEANERS!”

After an embarrassing first half, France looked like a different team after halftime, led by the brilliance of Mbappé.

Mbappé scores his 9th goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to put him on top of The Great Golden Boot Race 🇫🇷 He is now level with Messi in all-time FIFA World Cup goals with 21! pic.twitter.com/M0KRzEIjYq — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 18, 2026

Fletcher: “KYLIAN MBAPPÉ, WHO TAKES THE LEAD IN THE RACE FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT, AND GOES LEVEL WITH LIONEL MESSI FOR THE MOST GOALS EVER IN THE WORLD CUP!”

Bradley Barcola pulls another one back for France and we’ve got a brand new match in Miami 👀 pic.twitter.com/B8jypwHXau — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 18, 2026

Fletcher: “Bradley Barcola is in for France; IS THIS THE MOMENT FOR HIM?! IT’S 4-2! FRANCE ARE BACK IN IT!”

“IT’S 4-3! MBAPPÉ HAS SCORED THE MOST GOALS IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD CUP! HE’S GONE PAST LIONEL MESSI! AND FRANCE ARE RIGHT BACK IN IT! WHAT A MATCH!” Darren Fletcher on the Fox call as France tries to erase a 4-goal deficit vs England. ⚽️🇫🇷🎙️pic.twitter.com/aitbuZPhI2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 18, 2026

Fletcher: “IT’S 4-3! MBAPPÉ HAS SCORED THE MOST GOALS IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD CUP! HE’S GONE PAST LIONEL MESSI! AND FRANCE ARE RIGHT BACK IN IT! WHAT A MATCH!”

Fletcher and Hargreaves were stunned by what they were witnessing.

“I SIMPLY CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT MY EYES ARE SEEING HERE IN MIAMI!” pic.twitter.com/5e7DjxisKb https://t.co/cbSmUQfw7G — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 18, 2026

Fletcher: “I SIMPLY CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT MY EYES ARE SEEING HERE IN MIAMI!”

Hargreaves: “Truly astonishing! What a ball from Olise! Are you kidding me?”

England got the momentum back when Bukayo Saka converted a penalty to record a hat trick.

SAKA CONVERTS THE PEN TO COMPLETE HIS HAT TRICK 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND LEADS 5-3 IN THE BRONZE FINAL! pic.twitter.com/V6fUTLwC5U — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 18, 2026

Fletcher: “OH, HE SCORES! BUKAYO SAKA, WITH HIS SECOND ENGLAND HAT TRICK! AND JUST THE FOURTH HAT TRICK SCORED BY AN ENGLAND PLAYER IN A WORLD CUP! 5-3!”

Shortly into stoppage time, Fletcher called out a referee being in the way of a play.

“The referee is in the way again! The referee is in the way again!… Good lord. What’s the phrase? He’s got one job…” Darren Fletcher always tells it like it is. ⚽🎙️😄 #WorldCup [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 18, 2026 at 4:20 PM

Fletcher: “The referee is in the way again! The referee is in the way again!

Hargreaves: “You can’t be there. He’s got to be behind the ball.”

Fletcher: “Good lord. What’s the phrase? He’s got one job.”

France answered England with a goal just over five minutes into stoppage time.

DEMBÉLÉ MAKES IT 5-4 IN STOPPAGE TIME 🤯 The highest scoring match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup! pic.twitter.com/DtxygvZgDt — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 18, 2026

Fletcher: “DEMBÉLÉ DROPS THE SHOULDER, HITS THE SHOT, HE SCORES! 5-4! WE HAVEN’T FINISHED YET! THERE’S STILL TIME FOR FRANCE!”

Jude Bellingham finally put it away for England with an unbelievable effort to score a goal.

“Bellingham with a stepover, Bellingham with a cutback, Bellingham’s going to win it surely… BELLINGHAM! 6-4! TEN GOALS IN THE GAME! AND ENGLAND’S NUMBER TEN DECIDES IT! WHAT A MATCH!” Darren Fletcher with the electric call of England’s dagger. ⚽️🔥🎙️pic.twitter.com/3vQw7Cgzwj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 18, 2026

Fletcher: “Bellingham with a stepover, Bellingham with a cutback, Bellingham’s going to win it surely… BELLINGHAM! 6-4! TEN GOALS IN THE GAME! AND ENGLAND’S NUMBER TEN DECIDES IT! WHAT A MATCH!”

This was the final match of the tournament for the Fletcher-Hargreaves Fox booth, and they certainly made the most of it.