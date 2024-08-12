Screen grab: FS1

As FS1 enters its post-Skip Bayless era, the future of the network’s programming is beginning to take shape.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 670 The Score’s Danny Parkins is set to join a new show in FS1’s morning lineup this fall. Barrett Media’s Derek Futterman confirmed Parkins’ move to the national stage, and reports that Emmanuel Acho will also be joining FS1’s morning lineup after most recently co-hosting FS1’s afternoon program, Speak, with Joy Taylor and LeSean McCoy. Futterman also added that Bayless’ former show, Undisputed — which hasn’t been on air since Bayless’ unceremonious final show on Aug. 2 — will not return.

Awful Announcing has reached out to Fox Sports regarding the reported moves but has yet to receive a response.

The impending addition of Parkins to the FS1 lineup hardly comes as a surprise, as the network had reportedly been eyeing the 37-year-old Chicago sports talk host. Parkins has recently guest-hosted some FS1 shows — including The Herd — and while details regarding his new show remain unclear, it makes sense that FS1 would pivot to a less hot take-y host post-Bayless (not that Parkins is shy about sharing strong opinions).

It’s also unclear whether Acho will be a part of Parkins’ new show or his own vehicle, but it’s similarly unsurprising that FS1 would lean on his star power post-Bayless. While he’s certainly a polarizing presence, the former NFL linebacker is one of FS1’s most established names and, for better or worse, he knows how to play the game.

As for the apparent cancellation of Undisputed, an argument could be made that the show built enough brand equity (especially when Shannon Sharpe was one of its co-hosts) that it would have been worth continuing with a new host in Bayless’ place. Ultimately, however, enough damage has been done over the past year that it’s more than understandable that FS1 would be looking for a fresh start.

[Chicago Sun-Times, Barrett Media]