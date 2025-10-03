Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media

Tom Brady hasn’t made any big mistakes during the first month of his second season calling NFL games for Fox. Some might say that the lack of attention is good for Brady as he gains experience in the broadcast booth, but longtime commentator Dan Le Batard believes Brady’s poor performance on the call is actively distracting.

Brady, 48, is just three years clear of retiring from the NFL and had no broadcasting experience when he signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports. Because Brady was calling the Super Bowl last year during his debut season, nearly every game was watched closely.

With a mediocre slate of games in September and far less coverage of his commentary, Brady has settled into a space so far this season as just another broadcaster.

Le Batard, though, can’t help but notice Brady’s commentary and how far the future Hall of Famer still has to go to become an effective game analyst.

“At this point, the highest-paid broadcaster in broadcasting, Tom Brady, is distracting me during games because he’s still bad at this,” Le Batard said Thursday on his podcast. “It’s not even that he’s neutral or mediocre or milquetoast or just there, and I don’t notice him. I’m noticing, and he’s distracting me with it not being good.”

The Miami-based host added that he could not recall anything “memorable” that Brady said over the first four weeks of the season. The goal for Brady, said Le Batard, should be to mimic an offensive lineman in an NFL game and, at the very least, become invisible to the average viewer.

While Brady has acknowledged he did not perform up to his own standards in Year One at Fox and that he “regressed” over the course of the season, Le Batard has zero optimism that Brady will get better.

“If he hasn’t improved yet, what gives you the indication that he’s going to improve?” Le Batard questioned. “Because I’ve seen no indication so far … that he’s capable of making memorable content.”