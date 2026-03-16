Credit: Pardon My Take; Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

Fox Sports has brought its A-game to the World Baseball Classic, with top MLB announcers and the sport’s top television reporter, Ken Rosenthal, on the broadcasts.

Rosenthal has cropped up in numerous big moments for Team USA, interviewing manager Mark DeRosa about his confusion about the group-stage rules and pitcher Paul Skenes on Sunday night after a pitching gem that helped beat the Dominican Republic.

But in the latest episode of Pardon My Take, Barstool’s Dan “Big Cat” Katz hammered the Fox MLB insider. Harkening back to a strange incident between Rosenthal and a camera operator last season, Katz called Rosenthal a “loser” and a “jerk” and questioned why he still has his job.

“By the way, Ken Rosenthal, get the f*ck out of here, dude. I’m so sick of this guy,” Katz said. “Ever since that Brewers thing last year, he’s such a loser. Get him out. I don’t want him anywhere near me anymore.”

Rosenthal later apologized for the altercation with the cameraman. But Katz believes the situation revealed Rosenthal’s true character and should be disqualifying for a position as high-profile as the lead reporter on the WBC.

“That should have been, like, a career-ender, the way he reacted in Milwaukee. He’s just a jerk,” Katz said. “You can just tell … I’m all for second chances, but you can tell he’s just a jerk. So why do we let a jerk get to talk to these guys?”

Like most high-profile insiders, Rosenthal has occasionally landed in the middle of controversy throughout his career. His interviews — particularly the ones that touch on uncomfortable or viral storylines — can rub fans the wrong way, and he’s often quick to defend himself when criticism pops up online.

But Rosenthal has also built strong relationships across the sport and remains one of baseball’s most plugged-in reporters, continuing to break news and handle high-profile interviews for Fox’s biggest broadcasts.

What makes Katz’s rant stand out even more is that he’a of the most recognizable faces at Barstool Sports and appears on Wake Up Barstool, the FS1 morning show produced as part of the company’s partnership with Fox.