Fox Sports continues to explore ways to maximize its partnership with Barstool Sports, and Sunday featured two Barstool personalities starring in a comedy segment on Fox NFL Sunday.

Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Mike Katic showcased their acting skills in a parody skit about the AFC South division.

That’s the kind of segment comedians such as Rob Riggle, Frank Caliendo, and Jimmy Kimmel appeared on over the last 30-plus years of the NFL on Fox pregame show.

Katz thought through the plans of the skit alongside Katic and other Barstool personalities during Wednesday’s edition of The Yak.

The Barstool partnership with Fox includes a daily morning show on FS1, Wake Up Barstool, which features personalities like Katz and Katic talking sports in a two-hour timeslot. Additionally, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy is part of the cast for Big Noon Kickoff, the Fox college football pregame show on Saturday. Katz has also filled in for Portnoy on Big Noon Kickoff and appeared alongside Portnoy on Saturday in Champaign, IL.

Expect Fox Sports to continue searching for opportunities to include Barstool personalities in various projects.

