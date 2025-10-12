Photo Credit: Fox

Fox Sports continues to explore ways to maximize its partnership with Barstool Sports, and Sunday featured two Barstool personalities starring in a comedy segment on Fox NFL Sunday.

Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Mike Katic showcased their acting skills in a parody skit about the AFC South division.

Barstool personalities are starring in skits for the NFL on Foxpic.twitter.com/tXYf640VLL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2025

That’s the kind of segment comedians such as Rob Riggle, Frank Caliendo, and Jimmy Kimmel appeared on over the last 30-plus years of the NFL on Fox pregame show.

Katz thought through the plans of the skit alongside Katic and other Barstool personalities during Wednesday’s edition of The Yak.

👀 Big announcement from @BarstoolBigCat And hilarious camera switches to @KaticMichael pic.twitter.com/3rS561YGq1 — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) October 8, 2025

The Barstool partnership with Fox includes a daily morning show on FS1, Wake Up Barstool, which features personalities like Katz and Katic talking sports in a two-hour timeslot. Additionally, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy is part of the cast for Big Noon Kickoff, the Fox college football pregame show on Saturday. Katz has also filled in for Portnoy on Big Noon Kickoff and appeared alongside Portnoy on Saturday in Champaign, IL.

“I want Belichick out of college football, he’s my idol, he won me a ton of Super Bowls, he’s not a college guy.” @stoolpresidente weighs in on North Carolina sticking with Bill Belichick on #AskDave ⬇️🤔 pic.twitter.com/LT6yVEuvvJ — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 11, 2025

Expect Fox Sports to continue searching for opportunities to include Barstool personalities in various projects.