Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sports fans living in the New York area may know Curt Menefee for a bit more than his prominent role as the longtime host of Fox NFL Sunday. In January 2024, Fox’s Sunday NFL anchorman returned to his roots.

For the past two years, Menefee has hosted Good Day New York on Fox’s New York City affiliate, WNYW, one of the most prominent anchor roles in morning television. Early in Menefee’s career, he spent five years at WNYW as a sportscaster after bouncing around numerous smaller markets throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

However, the return to WNYW has meant a grueling cross-country commute during football season. Fox NFL Sunday is broadcast from Fox Sports’ Los Angeles headquarters every week, which means Menefee takes a round-trip flight across the country each weekend between September and February.

And after two years of racking up the frequent flier miles, Menefee has had enough. On Tuesday’s episode of Good Day New York, Menefee told viewers that he’d be stepping away from the show when the calendar flips to 2026.

“January will be two years since I’ve been doing Good Day New York, but I’m not coming back in 2026,” Menefee shared. “It’s one of those things that, it’s been a great time. You have been welcoming. The staff has been wonderful. It’s just the back and forth. I think a lot of people know that I’ve stayed on the West Coast. I go out and do Fox NFL Sunday, which I’m going to continue to do. I do UFL football in the spring, which I’m going to continue to do. I do the Belmont Stakes, which I’m going to continue to do. So I’ll still be here on Fox. You’ll just catch me on Fox Sports on the weekends and not Monday through Friday here with you.”

Menefee went on to say that he only gets to see his wife, who still lives in Los Angeles, for 20 hours per week. “It’s the life I’ve chosen, so I’m not complaining. I’m just saying at some point you have to make an adjustment,” he said.

Luckily for sports fans, Menefee will continue all of his major assignments at Fox. And in the meantime, he’ll be able to spend more time with his family.