Craig Carton on his new “The Comeback With Craig Carton” responsible gambling show on FanDuel TV Extra. (FanDuel on YouTube.)

After seeing his show canceled by FS1, Craig Carton has found a new home. And it’s not too far from his old one.

Carton is staying under the wider Fox umbrella by linking up with Red Seat Ventures for a new daily one-hour podcast according to Sports Business Journal. Red Seat was acquired by Fox in February and exists as a standalone company in the Fox Tubi Media Group.

You may not be familiar with Red Seat Ventures as a company, but you likely are familiar with some of its biggest names. The company has Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Bill O’Reilly, and Piers Morgan under their umbrella. Carton’s show will be available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

Carton had two shows at FS1 that ultimately fell by the wayside. The first was The Carton Show in 2022, then came a rebrand to Breakfast Ball alongside Mark Schlereth and Danny Parkins in 2024. While Carton had a very successful stint on New York radio, he was unable to connect with a national audience. Unfortunately, neither show was able to make an impact in ratings and when FS1 overhauled its daily lineup earlier this summer, Carton exited the network.

It may seem like a strange fit at the outset. But if you’re thinking Craig Carton is suddenly going to shift into conservative media, that’s not necessarily the case. At least not yet. Andrew Marchand of The Athletic notes that the Red Seat Ventures podcast deal would not prohibit Carton from linking back with his former outlet at WFAN radio in New York, which has been widely seen as a possible landing spot for the host after his FS1 tenure.

In fact, Carton’s possible return to WFAN has been openly talked about by its current hosts, who have made it clear that they aren’t ready to give up their spot so easily.