Photo credit: The Carton Show

As sports talk shows search for things to talk about ahead of training camp, the conversation has somehow shifted over to Dak Prescott. Being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys comes with a lot of scrutiny and attention, most of it unwanted, but it’s not like it’s an unfamiliar phenomenon. Tony Romo was a terrific quarterback in his own right and despite his shortcomings, some of the criticisms he received were unwarranted and over the top.

Now, the same situation seems to be at play for Prescott, who is no stranger to being doubted. Just last week, Joy Taylor indicated that the former fourth-round pick wasn’t talented enough to make an NFC Championship game. Taylor is certainly entitled to her opinion, as is another Fox Sports employee. Craig Carton relayed similar sentiments about Prescott, but his comments seemed not only pointed but personal.

Carton, being well himself, took some jabs at the producers of The Carton Show for introducing a segment about Prescott turning 30 years old. Prescott recently commented on his sense of urgency heading into his age 30 season. And for one reason or another, Carton went on a short rant about how there’s no such thing as an age 30 season (there is).

“Age 30 season is gonna be a tough season, “Carton mockingly said of Prescott. “Do you have any more urgency Dak? Considering [Prescott is] the biggest failure that ever started for the Dallas Cowboys, your damn right there is.”

.@craigcartonlive calls Dak Prescott the BIGGEST FAILURE that ever started for the Dallas Cowboys ? “He wants to win every time he goes out on the field, he just hasn’t been good enough to do it.” pic.twitter.com/7yGndKpdwF — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) July 10, 2023

Keep in mind, this is the same Dallas Cowboys franchise that had Matt Cassel, Brandon Weeden and Kellen Moore start a combined 12 games in 2015—the season before they drafted Prescott.

Carton included Prescott as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL with 90 or more starts. That in itself is a bit far-fetched. You don’t have to be a fan of Prescott, which Carton clearly isn’t, but he’s certainly better than a lot of the quarterbacks in this league and is generally made out to be. Yes, he’s had his shortcomings and isn’t immune to criticism, but this is a former fourth-round pick, who has exceeded any of the expectations placed on him coming out of Mississippi State.

Before Carton continued to pile on Prescott, he said he doesn’t think there’s “such a thing” as a sense of urgency.

“I think we invent these catchphrases, catch-all words, that we all attach ourselves to and run with,” Carton said. “You’re a starting quarterback in the NFL. As we’ve said a million times for years and years, you only get 17 of these games, right? You’re not gonna play 500 games in your professional career. I don’t think there’s more urgency. He wants to win every time he goes out on the field, he just hasn’t been good enough to do it.”

This isn’t the first time Carton has questioned an athlete because of their lack of postseason success. He did the same thing with Shohei Ohtani. Not to say that Prescott is on the same level as Ohtani and we won’t even bother offering an NFL comparison for the Los Angeles Angels two-way star, but this just seems like another attempt to pile on a quarterback that’s been involved in one too many sports talk headlines as of late.

[The Carton Show on Twitter]