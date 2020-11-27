Fans tuning into FS1 for Friday’s noon ET men’s college basketball game between Xavier and Toledo, the final game of this year’s Xavier Invitational, were likely surprised to see the network broadcasting America’s Day at the Races instead.

So what happened? No, the TV listings weren’t wrong, nor was Friday’s college basketball schedule. The Xavier-Toledo game was pulled off FS1 when the crew working on the telecast found out that someone tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the last-minute decision, the broadcast for the game is streaming on the Xavier sports website, GoXavier.com. The radio broadcast can be heard locally on 70WLW, and on the iHeartRadio website and app.

The development was reported by the Xavier Basketball Twitter account, Toledo sportscaster Jordan Strack, and the Cincinnati Enquirer‘s Adam Baum.

As of this writing, the Rockets have a 40-37 lead over the Musketeers. Toledo led at the half, 38-34.

In its first two games of the Xavier Invitational, the Musketeers blew out Oakland University, 101-49, and squeaked by Bradley, 51-50. SI.com projected Xavier to finish sixth in the Big East, while ESPN’s college basketball staff picked the Musketeers for seventh in the conference.

Meanwhile, Toledo split its first two games, losing 61-59 to Bradley and defeating Oakland, 80-53. Preseason previews that predicted the Rockets to finish sixth in the MAC might have to be revisited based on their early performance, though the 2020-21 season is obviously very young.