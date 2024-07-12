Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fox’s summer of soccer is still drawing record audiences to both the Fox broadcast network and FS1 as both the 2024 Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 approach their conclusions.

This week’s Copa América semifinals on FS1 were the most-watched semifinals for Copa América in English-language history in the United States, averaging 2.067 million viewers. Colombia’s win over Uruguay on Wednesday averaged 2.145 million viewers, while Argentina’s win over Canada added another 1.985 million. The two matches were the most-watched Copa América semifinals not involving the USMNT, whose semifinal loss to Argentina in 2016 averaged 3.29 million viewers.

UEFA Euro 2024, which has drawn record audiences in each round, delivered another record audience in the semifinals. Spain’s win over France on Tuesday drew 3.196 million viewers on Fox, making it the most-watched semifinal in English-language history in the United States. Viewership data for England’s last-minute win over the Netherlands on Fox Wednesday was not immediately available.

Without much national sports competition for either tournament (especially Euro, which airs during the daytime hours in the United States), both Copa America and Euro have thrived. Fox has also done a good job promoting each tournament during the other, seemingly boosting the audiences for both.

The 2024 Copa America third-place game between Canada and Uruguay takes place on Saturday, airing at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The final on Sunday between Argentina and Colombia also airs on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET.

The UEFA Euro 2024 championship game between Spain and England begins at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.